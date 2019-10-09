Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Pursuit

5:55 a.m. Tuesday, a 48-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit of an ATV near the intersection of Country View Drive SW and Sunset Meadows Road. The man was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, driving after cancellation and multiple warrants.

Warrants

8:24 p.m. Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

4:49 p.m. Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants near the intersection of Highway 2 NW and Wild Rose Lane.

5:17 a.m. Tuesday, a 44-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 4400 block of Washington Ave. S.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

DWI

2:22 a.m. Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. N and Paul Bunyan Drive. NW.



