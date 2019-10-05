ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 24-year-old woman suffered stab wounds in a seemingly random attack Tuesday, Oct. 8, as she led a group of children from a park to a nearby school.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. near Folwell Elementary School in southwest Rochester. A man, later apprehended by police, crossed a street, approached and attacked the group, including the woman and a "small number" of children.

The woman, identified by police as a Rochester Public Schools staff member, protected the children and took the brunt of the assault. She was stabbed one time in the back with an undetermined object.

The woman was leading the children to Folwell from a nearby park. She told police she saw the attacker walking on the other side of the street acting strangely. One witness described the man as “punching the air.”

The suspect later crossed the street to follow the woman and the children. He approached them and began swinging his arms and a bag he was carrying. The woman put herself between the man and the children. That’s when the man came up behind her and stabbed her.

The man fled on foot and at one time was spotted running south on U.S. Highway 52 toward 12th Street Southwest. Folwell school was under lockdown for about 20 minutes while police searched for the suspect.

He was found at about 3:15 p.m. by an Olmsted County Deputy in the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Southwest and taken into custody without incident. Officers found a pair of long, pointed scissors in the man’s waistband. The woman positively identified the man as her attacker.

The suspect is identified as David Daniel Galvan, 28. Galvan does not have a permanent address, but has had numerous contacts with the Rochester police in the past, according to police. Galvan is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, and will likely be arraigned on Thursday.