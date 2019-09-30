MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 27-year-old West Fargo, N.D., man is in jail after threatening a woman with a handgun because he took issue with her political bumper sticker, according to a news release from the Moorhead Police Department.

About 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, officers were sent to a commercial area along Eighth Street South near the Interstate 94 interchange for a disturbance call. A woman told police she was driving southbound in the 1000 block of Eighth Street South near Concordia College when a man pulled up next to her and yelled at her saying he disliked her political bumper sticker.

Police said in the release that the man, identified later as Joseph Schumacher, then pointed to his own political bumper sticker and talked about his different political views before he drove past the woman's vehicle and held up a handgun.

Officers were able to locate the suspect inside a nearby business and found a loaded handgun in his vehicle's center console, according to the release. Police said the passenger of the vehicle confirmed what reportedly happened.

Schumacher was booked into the Clay County Jail and is facing charges of felony terroristic threats and having a loaded handgun inside a vehicle without a permit, a misdemeanor.