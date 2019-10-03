CASS LAKE -- A Level Three sex offender is scheduled to move to Cass Lake on Oct. 10, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported.

Michael Lee Littlewolf, 50, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 176 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. His race is American Indian or Alaskan Native. He is not wanted by the authorities, as he has served his sentence. He is being released from custody Oct. 10.

The release did not specify what his address would be other than to say that he would be in Cass Lake.

Littlewolf "engaged in sexual contact with an unknown female teenager," the release from the sheriff's office said. Another time, Littlewolf held an unknown adult man and woman against their will and restrained the man, the release said.

Littlewolf gained access to victims by breaking into their homes. He gained compliance through physical force and the use of weapons, the report said.