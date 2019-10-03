Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

10:06 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Spencer Road for a DWI and driving after revocation. A 32-year-old man was also arrested at the time for multiple warrants and giving an officer false information.

1:42 a.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Balsam Road.

Drugs

10:09 p.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession in the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

Warrants

3:39 p.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Highway 89 and Great Divide Road for a warrant, giving an officer false information and driving without a valid license.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

6 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1300 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

4:37 p.m. a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.

1:42 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested for third-degree assault in the 400 block of Pershing Ave. SE.

DWI

11:54 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Seventh St. SE and Scott Ave.

Violations

4:38 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation near the intersection of 23rd St. NE and Birchmont Drive NE.

Warrants

10:04 p.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.



