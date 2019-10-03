Grand Forks police reported responding to two opioid overdoses in as many days. First responders revived the victims by administering naloxone and CPR.

Opioid use was declared a nationwide epidemic as rates of overdosing on the prescribed medications began to skyrocket.

From January to the end of June, there were 20 opioid overdoses, two of which resulted in death in Grand Forks, according to Michael Dulitz, the city’s Opioid Response Project coordinator.

Dulitz said there was a 43% decrease in the number of overdoses from 2017, when there were 53 overdoses, to 2018, when there were 30. Four people died from overdoses in 2017 and three died in 2018.

Dulitz said 2019 statistics are expected to look similar to the year before. Two overdoses in a row are uncommon, but he said it could sometimes mean that there’s a new type of drug or a particularly strong substance that made its way into Grand Forks. Lt. Brett Johnson, of the Grand Forks Police Department, said it’s unclear yet if the two overdoses this week were linked.

“Right now, we don’t know,” he said. “That’s obviously something we’re curious about and wondering about, and we’re investigating to try to see if there is a connection there.”

Data from Grand Forks Public Health suggests that for each fatal overdose, there are 68 other people with a substance use disorder involving prescription opioids.

Grand Forks was part of a $180,000 statewide targeted grant from the North Dakota Department of Human Services to focus on opioid prevention and treatment. The latest project from the grant will be the syringe service program, which Dulitz said is slated to open at the end of the month.

Injectable drug users will be provided with clean needles at no cost as part of an exchange program statistically proven to reduce the number of hepatitis C cases and eventually encourage treatment. The program will be housed in the Grand Forks County offices, 151 S. Fourth St.

While police advise against using illegal drugs, the public is provided with information about risks and warnings to prevent overdoses. Risks for an overdose include periods of abstinence or illness, mixing opioids with other drugs, using them alone, injecting opioids and previously overdosing. Police advised users to start with small amounts, use clean equipment every time and keep naloxone nearby.

Naloxone, which also is known by the brand name Narcan Nasal Spray, is known to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The drug generally costs about $125 over the counter without insurance, but is available to citizens for free through grant funding.

“Providing naloxone is a lot more affordable than losing someone to opioid overdose,” Dulitz said. “If somebody is deceased, they can’t get into treatment, they can’t get into recovery, they can’t return and be back as a gainful member of the community. We can always have hope if individuals are alive.”