Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
5:37 p.m. A 51-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 6000 block of Dove Court NW.
11:25 a.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault in the 2400 block of Hannah Ave.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
11:44 p.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 300 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
Warrants
10:14 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
2:57 a.m. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of 15th St. NW and Middle School Drive.