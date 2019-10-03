Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

5:37 p.m. A 51-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 6000 block of Dove Court NW.

11:25 a.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault in the 2400 block of Hannah Ave.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

11:44 p.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 300 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Warrants

10:14 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:57 a.m. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of 15th St. NW and Middle School Drive.



