Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assaults

5:14 p.m. a 23-year-old man was arrested for assault in the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

Drugs

9:20 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of 26th St. NW for drug possession, driving without a valid license, and receiving stolen property.

Warrants

8:09 p.m. a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 24800 block of Power Dam Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

DWI

2:54 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Lincoln Ave. SE and Fourth St.

Drugs

12:27 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW for fifth-degree drug possession and a warrant.

6:09 a.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for fifth-degree drug possession, giving an officer false information and multiple warrants.



