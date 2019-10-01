ST. PAUL — About 40 shots rang out during a rolling gun battle in St. Paul on Monday, Sept. 30, though no one was injured.

Police found shell casings over approximately five blocks in Dayton’s Bluff and into Payne-Phalen.

Callers to 911 described people in two vehicles shooting at each at 3:40 p.m. Police were told one of the cars crashed at Earl Street and Reaney Avenue.

A witness said a car sped past him, lost control and crashed into a tree, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. Officers found the car, damaged from gunshots, and were told the occupants ran away.

Police located an 18-year-old woman, believed to be the driver, and a 19-year-old man, believed to be the passenger, in the area, Ernster said.

A K-9 and officers searched the area and found a gun behind a residence on Minnehaha Avenue. There was blood on the gun and on a child’s backpack discovered in a garbage can, Ernster said. Officers were unable to find the other vehicle involved.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of possessing a gun without a permit and a firearm violation.