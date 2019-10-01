ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two men accused of shooting another man in the hallway of a Rochester apartment building in August have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26, and Abdirahman Abdullahi, 27, were charged in Olmsted County District Court on Sept. 25 and 26, respectively, with attempted first-degree murder.

The pair are accused of being involved in a an Aug. 7 shooting that left a 24-year-old man paralyzed. The man, who is not identified in court records, suffered three gunshot wounds on his upper chest, one on the back of his head and one on his left shin below the knee.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Iman faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Abdullahi is also charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Both men are being held on $5 million unconditional bail.