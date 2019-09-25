NORTHERN TOWNSHIP -- Two juveniles were arrested Sunday after an ambulance was stolen from the Red Lake Hospital.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the stolen ambulance at 1:18 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after, a deputy located the ambulance traveling on Irvine Avenue (County Road 15) at Grange Road (County Road 22) in Northern Township. Deputies tried to stop the ambulance, but it accelerated.

A deputy and a Bemidji Police officer used “tire deflation devices” to disable the ambulance north of U.S. Highway 71 on Irvine Avenue.

The release did not specify how long the pursuit lasted or what speeds the ambulance reached before it was disabled. A representative from the sheriff’s office could not be reached for additional comment.