Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Warrants

2:59 a.m. Monday, a 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

10:01 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested in the 4800 block of Eckles Road NW for domestic assault and third-degree assault.

DWI

9:47 p.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of 30th St. NW and Ridgeway Ave. NW. A 28-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for a warrant and giving an officer false information.

Drugs

6:42 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession in the 400 block of Fourth St. SE.

Violations

1:12 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



