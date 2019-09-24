MINNEAPOLIS -- A Bemidji man and a Red Lake man are being charged in. U.S. District court as part of an investigation into Native Mob gang activities.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald issued Tuesday, Robin Lee Lussier, 30, Red Lake, and Willard Duane Reed, 24, of Bemidji, along with a Minneapolis man, Joshua Adam Hanks, 24, have been arrested and face various charges resulting from drug activity, assault and racketeering.

The trio had their initial court hearing Tuesday in Minneapolis.

The release said a federal indictment has been handed down charging Lussier, also known as Ratchet, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering. The indictment shows Reed, also known Leftfield, faces a count of conspiracy to distribute meth, and Hanks, also known as Souless, is charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.

According to the release, from December 2015 through Jan. 1 of this year, Lussier and Reed “conspired with each other and others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.”

The indictment also alleges that Lussier and Hanks were members of the Native Mob gang, a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engage and have engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault, the release said. The indictment alleges “that members and associates of the Native Mob meet regularly to discuss, among other things, acts of violence and crimes committed against rival gang members, gang rules and by-laws, law enforcement interactions, and to share with one another the identities of individuals who might be cooperating with law enforcement and propose actions to be taken against those individuals,” the release said.

According to the indictment, Lussier and Hanks committed an assault that resulted in serious bodily injury for the purposes of maintaining and increasing their positions within the Native Mob gang.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the release said.

The three men were ordered detained pending a hearing set for Thursday, Sept. 26.