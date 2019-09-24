ST. PAUL — After a 31-year-old man rear-ended a St. Paul police squad, he immediately ran toward the officer, body camera footage of the fatal encounter released Tuesday, Sept. 24, shows.

Officer Steven Mattson’s camera spun upside down as he immediately hit the ground and said, “Holy (expletive).” A witness has said she saw the driver, later identified as Ronald Davis, throw the officer to the ground.

Mattson’s flashlight fell and Davis can be seen on video holding a knife in one hand and the flashlight in the other as he continued to run at the officer, who had stood back up.

Mattson shouted, “Get away from me. Drop the knife. Drop the (expletive) knife. Drop the knife!,” and then he shot Davis.

The encounter lasted 12 to 13 seconds from the time Mattson opened his squad door to the shooting. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on Sept. 15 in the Midway area at Thomas Avenue and Griggs Street.

Mayor Melvin Carter said Tuesday he watched the body camera footage and saw an “incredibly dangerous and scary event that no person and certainly no officer would ever hope to encounter.”

Carter said he watched Mattson “defending himself while retreating.”

And as the son of a retired St. Paul police officer, Carter said he could not “look at that video and tell you that there’s something else, something more that I could have expected that officer to do.”

Police Chief Todd Axtell released the body camera footage as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation remains underway.

WARNING: The incident includes graphic video and language. Click here to proceed.

By releasing the video, Axtell said he hopes it “will allow us to move forward with mature discourse about how such tragedies can be prevented in the future without having to wade through the waters of irresponsible accusations of murder, calculated cries of injustice and threats made against an officer who had no choice but to defend himself against an immediate and violent attack.

“… Wearing a badge does not automatically make you wrong any more than standing in the street with a megaphone automatically makes you right,” Axtell continued.

Dozens of people marched Sunday from the Western District police station to the place where Davis was killed a week earlier.

Carter said Tuesday that transparent investigations and body cameras are important, “so that we can minimize speculation, we can minimize rumor and as a community move on with the healing that’s necessary.”

Axtell noted the video is difficult to watch and said his heart goes out to Davis’ family.

A deputy police chief showed Davis’ mother the video on Tuesday morning before it was made public, said Steve Linders, a department spokesman.

Axtell met with Davis’ wife shortly after the shooting. The department tried to reach the woman about showing her the video, including going to her residence, but was unable to make contact with her, according to Linders.

Axtell said when the police department has made mistakes, they have “a proven record of taking responsibility.” But he added, “This is not one of those times.”

Mattson, who was on standard leave after the shooting, is back at work in a non-patrol position.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office will review the case to determine whether the shooting was justified.

Seth Stoughton, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina of Law who studies policing and the use-of-force, said the body-camera footage seems to indicate that the officer’s use of deadly force was reasonable under federal law.

“It’s a powerful piece of evidence, but it’s incomplete,” Stoughton said. “If you really want to make an informed evaluation it will involve the officer’s statement or report, any witness statements, forensic evidence … (such as) gun-powder residue to figure out how far Mr. Davis was from the officer when he fired. … When you put all that information together you can start to get a more accurate picture of what happened.”

Sarah Horner contributed to this report.