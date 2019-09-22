GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis woman is facing three felony charges for allegedly offering a man sex with her and her 17-year-old daughter.

Tina Renee Watley Oats, 36, made her first court appearance Friday, Sept. 20, in Yellow Medicine County District Court on felony charges of promoting prostitution of a person younger than 18, engaging in the sex trafficking of a person younger than 18 and inducing a person younger than 18 to practice prostitution.

She was released without bail, providing she follows a set of conditions, including possessing no alcohol, non-prescription drugs or firearms. Her next court date is Oct. 28.

According to court records, an undercover officer monitoring advertisements for sex online saw an ad offering sex with two women and called the phone number in the ad to arrange a meeting.

The Upper Sioux Community Police Department officer arranged to meet the two Sept. 19 at Prairie’s Edge Casino south of Granite Falls. The price was to be $1,000.

When an officer opened the room door, he saw Oats with another woman who appeared to be quite young, according to the court file. After he used a code phrase, other officers entered the room and began interviewing them.

The woman said she was 17 and was the daughter of Oats.

The teen allegedly said that they were there to have sex for money, and that she had done it before. The trip to Prairie’s Edge was her second “date” of the week, she told authorities.

Oats allegedly told officers that she had arranged such meetings “a few times.” She said she had taken her daughter to a meeting just one time.

However, the director of the Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the BCA has had two contacts with the girl in the past year and it’s believed that Oats has been trafficking her.