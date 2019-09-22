ST. PAUL — Dozens of protesters marched Sunday evening, Sept. 22, from a St. Paul police station to the spot where a Little Canada man was shot and killed by an officer last week, speaking out against police violence at a candlelight vigil.

Ronald Davis, 31, rear-ended Officer Steven Mattson when the officer was stopped at a stop sign at Thomas Avenue and Griggs Street last weekend, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency conducting the investigation.

Both men exited their vehicles and Davis brandished a knife, ignoring repeated commands to drop it, the BCA said in a statement. During the confrontation, Mattson fatally shot Davis.



Mattson’s body-worn camera captured the incident. Police Chief Todd Axtell said the body-camera footage will be released this week.

“Enough is enough,” said civil rights attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was one of the speakers at the candlelight vigil.

“This man should still be alive,” she said. “I don’t care what happened in that car situation.”

Protesters also heard from Toshira Garraway, whose fiancé, 24-year-old Justin Teigen, suffocated after he fled St. Paul police and hid in a recycling bin in 2009.

“We are tired and will no longer let you do this to us,” she said.

Davis’ wife knelt on the ground and lit sage and wept for her husband near flowers and memorial signs. Organizers held up signs to block views of her and asked that no photos be taken out of respect for her privacy.

State Patrol vehicles were posted near the entrance to I-94 and along various onramps to the freeway, possibly to handle protesters marching on the freeway.

The march, which began at the police department’s Western District office, and vigil was organized by Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Justice4MarcusGolden, Justice for Justine Damond Ruszczyk and several other community organizations.

When protesters returned to the police substation they stuck their fliers to the windows of the department before dispersing.