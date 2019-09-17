ST. PAUL -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his role in a drug-related shooting in Red Lake Nation, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Wednesday.

Also known as “Boon,” 25-year-old Bryan Boardman pleaded guilty to the charges against him on April 23. In addition to the prison time, Boardman also will have five years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

“Today’s sentence underscores our message that drug trafficking and gun violence will not be tolerated,” MacDonald said in a release. “Combating violent crime in our Native American communities remains a top priority for my office. We are committed to working with our tribal law enforcement partners to improve public safety in Indian country.”

Boardman was one of three men charged in the case. Franklin Jackson, “Frankie”, 23, whose latest place of residence is unknown, was sentenced Sept. 11 to 21 months. The third man, Kristopher Sullivan, 24, “Blood Money,” of Minneapolis, is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 9.

The three men were at a trailer home in Red Lake Nation in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2018, and they were preparing to sell heroin in the area. That included contacting potential customers to let them know heroin was available for sale at the trailer home, a release from the U.S. Attorney said. The home belonged to Jackson’s girlfriend.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., three armed, masked men broke into the trailer “in an apparent robbery,” according to the release.

Boardman fired eight rounds from a 9 mm pistol and killed two of the masked men. The third man fled from the scene after the gunfire wounded his leg.



