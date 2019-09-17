Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

DWI

3:38 a.m. A 38-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 2400 block of Staghorn Lane SE.

Warrants

8:59 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 4400 block of Washington Ave. S.

5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Minors

10:44 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 2500 block of Park Ave. NW for minor consumption.

Trespassing

6:47 p.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Third St. NW for trespassing.

Violations

5:44 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of America Ave. NW for violating a harassment restraining order.

Warrants

6:45 p.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and First St. E.