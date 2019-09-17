Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

3:25 p.m. Monday, a 41-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI and drug possession in the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. A 27-year-old man was also arrested at the time for a warrant.

9:55 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 4600 block of Little Loop Road SE.

8:51 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for a DWI and driving after revocation. A 23-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was arrested for a warrant. The report did not indicate where they were arrested.

6:55 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

6:55 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Chief Boyd Drive NE and Power Dam Road for a DWI, fifth-degree drug possession, illegal use of plates, and for not having insurance.

10:12 a.m. Friday, a 48-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in Pinewood.

Violations

3:22 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Seventh St. NW and Minnesota Ave. for a probation violation and giving an officer false information.

Warrant

7:03 p.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of Fifth St. NW.

4:49 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW for a warrant and fleeing on foot.

9:28 p.m. Saturday, a 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on warrants in the 2200 block of Fjordes Court SE.

12:15 p.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

4:13 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

6:19 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Eighth St. NW for fifth-degree assault, trespassing, and property damage.

5:11 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in the 1700 block of Irvine Ave. NW for domestic assault by strangulation.

2:02 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW for domestic assault.

DWI

3:16 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 700 block of Irvine Ave. NW. The passenger of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested on a warrant.

1 a.m. Friday, a 54-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Drugs

10:40 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was arrested in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW for fifth-degree drug possession and child endangerment.

Warrants

9:11 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 2200 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

12:32 p.m. Monday, a 33-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were arrested on warrants in the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

6:34 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

12:30 p.m. Sunday, a 54-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Second St. NW and Bemidji Ave. for multiple warrants and aggressive solicitation.

9:38 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a warrant.



