DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 32-year-old Frazee man was charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of an explosive device and gross misdemeanor intent to escape motor vehicle registration tax.

According to court records, at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 27 Steffan William Kytonen was pulled over in his 2003 BMW by a Detroit Lakes police officer for an equipment violation.

Kytonen said his license was revoked. The license plate tabs belonged to another vehicle that had been reported stolen. He was arrested and the BMW was towed and searched.

A pipe-like device with a wick, plastic end caps secured with glue, and something inside it was found in the truck, according to the criminal complaint. An officer with the Red River Regional Bomb Squad spoke to a Detroit Lakes officer and told him it was a pipe bomb.

Kytonen later said it was a “firecracker” that had been given to him for his birthday.

On Aug. 29 a judge set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or bond at $20,000 with no conditions of release.