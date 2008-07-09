RED WING, Minn. — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 11, to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide after a passenger in his car died in March in a crash.

Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to felony criminal vehicular homicide-operate a motor vehicle — alcohol concentration 0.08 or more within two hours of driving, according to court records. No sentencing agreement was presented to the court, according to the petition to enter a guilty plea.

Hicks was also charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide-operate a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance and gross misdemeanor offenses of driving after cancellation and driving while under the influence of alcohol, as well as a petty misdemeanor failure to drive in a single lane.

On March 27, authorities found a Chevrolet Cobalt in the east ditch of County Road 6 with severe damage, court documents read. A woman, 35-year-old Krista Koblitz of Rochester, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A preliminary breath test indicated Hicks had a breath-alcohol content of 0.202.