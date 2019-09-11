ST. PAUL — In a continuing effort to have more Minnesotans buckle up, law enforcement agencies throughout the state have planned another Click It or Ticket campaign for Sept. 16-28.

In 2019, the Minnesota seat belt survey shows an increase of 1% compliance from 92.4% in 2018.

“For motorists who don’t buckle up — sometimes it’s stubbornness. Sometimes it’s forgetfulness. Sometimes it’s the feeling of invincibility and thinking you’re in total control of what happens on the road,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Whatever the reason, it can kill you. Be smart and take a couple of seconds to click it.”

Five years prior to Minnesota’s primary seat belt law, unbelted motorists was the cause of 51% of 1,008 fatalities from 2004-2008, Minnesota Department of Public Safety statistics show. The past five years have shown a decrease to 34% of the 446 fatalities across the state.