Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Violations

10:05 a.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 2100 block of Carmen Drive NW.

Warrant

8:49 p.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

8:20 p.m. A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Roosevelt Road SE.

2:04 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2 near Solway.

2:32 a.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

11:54 p.m. A 43-year-old man was arrested for a DWI on Bemidji Road NE.

Disorderly

4:28 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Theft

8:32 p.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for theft and possession of shoplifting gear.

2:23 a.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested in the 700 block of Fourth St. SE for theft, receiving stolen property and multiple probation violations.



