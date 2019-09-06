WINDSOR, N.D. — The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a Wisconsin man that had been the subject of a search in the Windsor area since Labor Day, according to Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

The body of Gage Laper, 20, of Hammond, Wis., was found in a body of water in the search area Friday, Sept. 6.

Laper abandoned his car in the Windsor area Monday, about 17 miles west of Jamestown. He was considered mentally unstable and had no ties to this area. Officials searched each day using drones, search dogs and UTVs in an effort to locate him.

Earlier reports said Laper was from Minnesota but Kaiser said Hammond, Wis., was correct.