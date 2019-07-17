DULUTH — Officers recovered a male body from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park on Friday afternoon, Sept. 6.

The Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue recovered the body from the slip at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the police department.

Authorities have confirmed through other media outlets that the body belongs to Jake Lavoie, a 21-year-old student at the University of Minnesota Duluth, who has been missing since early Sunday morning when he left Grandma's Sports Garden.