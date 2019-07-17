Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI



Warrant

12:04 p.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

9:38 p.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI and a probation violation in the 1900 block of Norton Ave. NW.

Theft

4:49 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Irvine Ave. SW for receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Warrant

10:34 p.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.



