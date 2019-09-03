Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
11:48 p.m. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Adams Ave NW. A 28-year-old man was also arrested at the time for violating a domestic assault no contact order.
Warrant
2:37 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
2:46 a.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Violations
11:20 a.m. A 46-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW for a parole violation.
Warrants
4:01 p.m. a 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.