ST. PAUL — A 36-year-old man who was a St. Paul firefighter was fatally shot in his St. Paul home on Monday night, Sept. 2, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Police were called to a report of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Officers found Thomas R. Harrigan with at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen at his home on Ivy Avenue.

Harrigan was a firefighter, a paramedic and a veteran, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21.

Paramedics from Harrigan’s own department responded to the scene and “administered life-saving emergency care,” according to Local 21’s statement.

Harrigan, a St. Paul firefighter since 2013, died at Regions Hospital about 9 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, along with working to determine what led to the shooting and to identify the suspect. Police said the shooting did not appear random.

Harrigan owned the home in the 1700 block of East Ivy Avenue, which authorities in one report described as "a known drug/narcotics house.” police wrote in a report.

St. Paul police cited Harrigan in January for DWI, and he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in June.

Police are asking anyone with information about Harrigan’s homicide to call them at 651-266-5650.