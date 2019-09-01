Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Minors

10:28 p.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was arrested on Spirit Ave. NW for minor consumption and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

DWI

9:20 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Paul Bunyan Drive.

Warrants

4:18 p.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

3:13 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Spirit Ave. NW for multiple warrants.

4:09 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 15500 block of Roosevelt Road SE for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.

12:48 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

12:28 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was arrested for an out-of-county warrant in the 16500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

8:36 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Bemidji Ave. NW.

12:15 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of America Ave. NW.

8:26 a.m. Friday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

1:16 a.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3800 block of Animal Land Drive SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

12:50 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 800 block of 26th St. NW.

DWI

4:03 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of 19th St. NE and Birchmont Drive NW.

2:27 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of 18th St. NW and Bemidji Ave.

9:18 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Delton Ave. NW and 30th St. A 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman also were arrested at the time for warrants.

Violations

1:26 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 900 block of 26th St. NW.

Warrants

3:05 a.m. Monday, a 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

10 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

12:15 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of America Ave. NW for a warrant and fleeing on foot.

9:48 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



