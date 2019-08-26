ST. PAUL — Police here are investigating a pedestrian crash and shooting that injured three people outside the Minnesota State Fair’s main entrance on Monday night, Sept. 2.

Police were called to Snelling Avenue and Fair Place just after the Fair closed at 10 p.m. for a badly injured 19-year-old woman who had been hit by a car in a northbound lane on Snelling. She was breathing but unresponsive and was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said there was a fight in the area just before the collision, police said.

The driver stopped but then left the scene and called 911 after bystanders began hitting and kicking his vehicle. He is cooperating with the investigation and did not seemed to be impaired, police said.

Soon after, officers were blocking traffic across from the Fair’s main gates at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.

“There were a lot of officers there and that’s when they heard shots ring out,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. “Several gunshots are reported. As our officers do, they ran toward the gunfire” to look for anyone injured, and find the person or people responsible.

The officers didn’t find any suspects, but they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound about a block south of the crash scene.

“It was very chaotic,” Linders said, adding “it also didn’t help” that a downpour of rain began.

A man with a gunshot wound arrived soon after at United Hospital and he said he was outside the Fair’s gates when he was shot. Another man showed up at Regions hospitals.

They were treated and are expected to survive, Linders said.

A 20-year-old was shot in the stomach or groin area, another 20-year-old was shot in the hand and an 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

No arrests were made as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.