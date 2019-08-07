ASHLAND, Wis. — The Ashland County District Attorney announced Friday, Aug. 30, he would not charge three U.S. Marshals who shot and killed a man in May, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The announcement comes after District Attorney David Meany reviewed an investigative report and found no evidence that a crime was committed, he wrote in his decision. Joseph M. Tedrick was shot by officers on May 22 when the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant to the 33-year-old.

"The use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers who fired their weapons, (Deputy U.S. Marshal) Emily Krueger, (Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal) Jeremy Loesch, and (U.S. Marshal Service Task Force Officer) Alex Jaeger, was justified under the circumstances," Meany wrote in his decision.

He added that he found no evidence that other law enforcement officers who were involved in the incident committed crimes.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice completed the investigation into the incident.

Tedrick was charged in Portland with a felony and several misdemeanors after he led police on a chase with a child in the backseat, left the car and attempted to swim across a river, according to reporting from The Oregonian. Oregon court records show he failed to appear for several court dates following the incident.

On May 22, members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force served Tedrick a warrant at his Ashland residence. During this, he was seen arming himself with an AR-15 rifle, according to the investigation report.

He then ran into his garage and got into a vehicle, which he used to hit a Marshal vehicle and move it out of his path.

While driving toward officers located in a neighboring yard, he allegedly began raising the rifle upward.

Three officers fired their weapons at Tedrick while he drove toward them. He then drove the vehicle through the neighboring yard and crashed it into a garage, the report said.

He was removed from the vehicle and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures.

Tedrick was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.