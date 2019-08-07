In late April, Ty A. Juoni was placed on leave and eventually retired from the Ashland Police Department after allegedly driving away with a car that was parked in a driveway. He was charged on Friday, Aug. 23, with misdemeanor driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, according to the complaint.

Juoni allegedly drove the car to a Kwik Trip located near the Ashland residence of the vehicle owner. Later that day, the vehicle owner located the undamaged car at the gas station and saw a Miller Lite bottle inside.

After parking the vehicle, security camera footage showed Juoni locking the car with a key fob, buying items in the store, leaving the store and then walking past the vehicle, the complaint read.

The alleged theft happened after a night of drinking with one of his family members, according to the complaint. After Juoni left Kwik Trip, he woke up in an alleyway and didn’t have the keys with him. He said he doesn’t remember the incident.

After Juoni was placed on leave, he later retired from the department after 18 years, KBJR-TV reported.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident at the request of Ashland Police Capt. William Hagstrom because it involved an Ashland officer, the complaint read.