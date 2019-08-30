Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Warrants

6:37 p.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Glidden Road NE and Bemidji Road.

1:04 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 7100 block of Balsam Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

3:48 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was arrested in the 4200 block of Technology Drive NW for an assault charge.

Violations

12:24 a.m. A 41-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Third St. NW for violating a no contact order.



