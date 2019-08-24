WORTHINGTON, Minn. — A Worthington teenager accused of threatening another student and to carry out a school shooting last spring entered a guilty plea Monday, Aug. 26, in juvenile court.

Although admitting his guilt to threatening a student, Sylias A. Kamm, 16, maintained his denial that he’d shoot a gun at anyone or the Worthington High School in general. In statements made to the court, Kamm admitted to threatening to beat up another student who he said provoked him by making fun of a family member and repeatedly called him names.

Kamm admitted that he told other students during last spring’s incident that he had access to guns, including an AK-47. That wasn’t true, Kamm said Monday. He claimed the students who reported his shooting threats twisted his words about having access to guns.

The state’s intent in accepting the plea petition, Hoefert said, was for Kamm to own up to his mistakes and receive treatment for whatever is causing him to make such threatening statements.

In May, Hoefert filed a motion to include into evidence a previous offense related to a school shooting threat Kamm allegedly made in February 2018 on Snapchat while he was a student in the Adrian School District.