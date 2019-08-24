ST. PAUL — A St. Paul community college student was charged with a felony Wednesday, Aug. 28, after threatening to “grab his shotgun” and shoot two women “in the face” when he became frustrated that he couldn’t find the right classroom on the first day of school this week, authorities say.

The threat was referenced in two Facebook posts made by Paul James Moulton on Monday, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Moulton is charged with one count of making threats of violence.

Police arrested Moulton without incident when he returned to the advising center the following day, charges say.

No firearm was on the 40-year-old at the time, but police did reportedly find a folding knife and brass knuckles.

Moulton also told officers that he suffered from PTSD from events in his childhood and that he purchased a shotgun after he and a former roommate “waged psychological warfare against one another,” the complaint said.

Officers found the gun at Moulton’s girlfriend’s home after executing a search warrant there.