Michelle Alyce Williams, 53, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to third-degree murder.

Williams was charged in two separate cases; in the other case she was charged with three counts of third-degree drug sales. As part of the plea deal, the three drug sales charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from a fatal overdose that brought attention to the police practice of using confidential informants in drug investigations. Matthew Joseph Klaus, 32, of Rochester, was found dead in his apartment on March 30. The medical examiner’s report determined that Klaus died of “acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity,” according to court documents. Thursday marked five months since Klaus’ death.

Following the plea hearing Thursday morning, Judge Lisa Hayne sentenced Williams to 104 months in state prison. Williams will receive 83 days of credit for time already served.

During the hearing, Williams said little other than to answer “yes” or “no” questions.

She was arrested in April on the drug sales charges. The last purchase Klaus made from her in his role as an informant was on March 21, according to court records. On March 29, Williams gave Klaus less than $50 worth of heroin. In June she was charged with Klaus' death.

At the time of his death, Klaus had been a police informant participating in a months-long investigation of local heroin sales.

Matthew’s family speaks

In court Thursday morning, Matthew’s parents, Denise and John, sat quietly with other family members waiting for their turns to tell Hayne how their son’s death affected their lives.

First to speak was Matthew’s sister-in-law, Kate Klaus, who read a letter on behalf of Matthew’s sister, Hannah Abplanalp. In the letter, Abplanalp said that Matthew was her best friend growing up but the two had grown apart because of Matthew’s addiction. His death, she said, completely robbed her of a chance of getting her best friend back.

John Klaus, speaking to the judge, didn’t shy away from his son’s history of addiction. Matthew, he said, was an addict, and that is how his son described himself. But in recent years after an arrest, jail time and treatment, Matthew had a period of sobriety.

“In those 14 months, the real Matt was coming back to us,” John Klaus said. “He realized the benefits of being clean and enjoyed those benefits. Denise and I were able to stop the intense worrying that we had been used to for many years and were feeling better about his future.”

‘I wish I could go back to worrying’

A break-up in December 2018 was devastating and Matthew wasn’t far enough into recovery to deal with it and started drinking, Klaus said.

“He told me that he had a plan, but I told him that I was worried about his optimism,” John Klaus said. “Despite our worries, we talked often and tried to remain hopeful.”

The last thing Matthew said to John was, “Dad, I haven’t used in weeks and I feel really good,” Klaus said, noting that his son looked good and seemed genuinely happy.

“I wish I could go back to just worrying about Matt — at least that had hope,” Klaus said. “The feelings of sadness and depression and guilt and hate and anger take everything that I have away from me.”

Five months to the day of Matthew’s death, Denise Klaus said her life has changed in so many ways because of the crime and that she no longer feels like the same person.

“Now, instead of answering phone calls and text messages from my son, I walk past the box containing his ashes every day,” she said.

Matthew, she said, didn’t want to die — he wanted to get his dealer off the street.

“The defendant will be able to just resume her life in a short amount of time,” she said. “Matthew is gone forever. It doesn't feel fair that after devastating our lives, and the lives of our children and grandchildren and also our extended family and all of Matthew’s friends, that this process is all buttoned up so easily.”