Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Violations

3:20 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Birchmont Beach Road NE and Parkers Lake Road for driving after cancellation.

Warrants

8:14 p.m. A 50-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Irvine Ave NE and Higgins Road.

4 a.m. A 37-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for multiple warrants and giving an officer false information.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

7:22 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was arrested for assault in the 1700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

DWI

11:18 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in Bemidji.

Violations

11:35 p.m. A 44-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrants

12:52 p.m. A 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on warrants in the 800 block of America Ave. NW.



