BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to get impaired drivers off the roads during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The national enforcement campaign, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI,” will run through Sept. 2.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drug-impaired driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to reduce drug-impaired driving on roadways, according to a press release.

Drug-impaired driving is an increasing problem. It is illegal to drive impaired in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’ve heard every excuse in the book. But the bottom line is that no matter what the substance is, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving,” Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy Labor Day.”

According to NHTSA, in 2016, 42 percent of the drivers killed in fatal crashes who were tested, tested positive for drugs. If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should not get behind the wheel, the release said.

It has been proven that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effects -- slows reaction times, impairs cognitive performance, and makes it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. Something as simple as cold medication or an over-the-counter sleep aid could also impair a person’s driving.

If someone is taking a new prescription drug or a higher dose of a current prescription drug, they should not drive until they know what effect it has on their judgement, coordination, and reaction time, the release said. Any effect could impair their driving ability. In fact, certain medications may not cause impairment on their own, but they can if taken with a second medication or with alcohol. Any form of impaired driving is illegal, the release said.

“This Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drug-impaired driving. There are just no excuses,” Beitel said.

If anyone sees an impaired driver on the road, they should call 911.