Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Violations

3:16 p.m. A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested in the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for violating the conditions of their release.

Warrant

8:49 p.m. A 53-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Third St. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Warrants

6:07 p.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

3:06 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

10:46 a.m. A 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man were arrested on warrants in the 1200 block of Miles Ave. SE.

2:18 a.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Bemidji for a warrant and giving an officer false information.