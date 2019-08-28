Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Violations
3:16 p.m. A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested in the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for violating the conditions of their release.
Warrant
8:49 p.m. A 53-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Third St. NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Warrants
6:07 p.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
3:06 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.
10:46 a.m. A 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man were arrested on warrants in the 1200 block of Miles Ave. SE.
2:18 a.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Bemidji for a warrant and giving an officer false information.