Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday through Monday:

Assault

2:25 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 4000 block of Supreme Court NW for domestic assault and property damage.

DWI

1:34 a.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Eckles Road NW and Wild Rose Lane for a DWI and a warrant. A 34-year-old male passenger was also arrested at the time for a warrant.

12:48 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. and Anne Street for a DWI.

Violations

2:14 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

1:38 a.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old man was arrested in Pennington for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Warrants

9:49 p.m. Monday, a 48-year-old man was arrested north of Cass Lake for a warrant and fleeing an officer.

6:09 p.m. Monday, a 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of Little Norway Ave. SE.

2:43 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on Bemidji Ave. N.

2:29 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday through Monday:

DWI

12:25 a.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 800 block of Lake Ave. NE.

5:34 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

9:17 p.m. Friday, a 71-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of 13th St. NW and Irvine Ave.

1:07 a.m. Friday, a 51-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Second St. NW and Bemidji Ave.

Disorderly

10:13 p.m. Saturday, two children were placed in temporary custody after an officer responded to a disturbance near the intersection of 13th St. NE and Bixby Ave.

Violations

7:34 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in the 1900 block of Gregg Court NW for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

4:15 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW.

Warrants

8:58 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3000 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

2:53 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Bemidji Ave. N for a warrant.

7:25 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of 26th St. NW.

3:10 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

11:10 a.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:45 a.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of 19th St. NE.