CANCUN, Mexico — The son of a former Viking who was found dead along with his wife in Long Prairie, Minn., Wednesday has been arrested in Cancun.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday, Aug. 24, that Dylan Bennett, 22, was arrested by Mexican law enforcement shortly before noon at his hotel.

Bennett contacted Todd County Sheriff Steve Och shortly before his arrest, the sheriff's office said, stating he knew police were searching for him and intended to turn himself in. He was arrested before Minnesota investigators were able to relay that message to Mexican authorities.

Facing second-degree murder charges in the death of former Viking Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, both 63, Dylan Bennett will be returned to Minnesota in the coming days. He purchased a plane ticket from Ohio to Cancun earlier this week, the sheriff's office said. Police had been tracking his cellphone, credit card and ATM usage in Cancun since then.

Barry and Carol Bennett were found shot in their Long Prairie home Wednesday after a friend stopped by to check on them. The Midwest Medical Examiner's office determined both of their deaths were homicides.