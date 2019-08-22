FRAZEE, Minn. — A 17-year-old rural Frazee girl has been charged in Becker County Juvenile Court with four felonies: Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of making terroristic threats.

The girl is accused of physically and sexually assaulted three children under the age of 8 multiple times from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5, according to court records.

The charges were filed after a forensic interview with the oldest victim, done by the Red River Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 15.

The oldest victim said she was afraid to tell sooner because the girl frightened her with a knife and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone, according to the juvenile court complaint.

The oldest victim said she witnessed some of the assaults on the younger two victims. The victims were often tied up and gagged during the sexual assaults. Physical assaults included choking, beating and holding the younger ones out a high window by their legs as if planning to drop them, according to court records.