A Deer River man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy in Itasca County.

According to Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam, Kevin Daniel Jackson, 28, was charged after emergency workers responded to a call to a home in Inger, Minn., about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 4-year-old was non-responsive and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The child’s uncle told police that at 5 p.m. he heard the child’s mother screaming at Jackson and asking him what happened. Jackson was sitting on the floor and “acting weird and screaming” and then left the house. Deputies found Jackson sitting on a trampoline behind a neighboring residence.

The medical examiner found bleeding and cuts on the child’s eyes, face and nose and bruising on his neck. Medical personnel on the scene said the child might have died by suffocation.

Jackson appeared in Itasca County District Court on Friday. Bail was set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 3.

Jackson has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for theft, assault and domestic assault. He was currently on probation for a 2015 drug offense.

Inger is 57 miles northeast of Bemidji.