LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — As authorities continue to investigate the suspicious death of a former Minnesota Vikings and Concordia College defensive lineman and his wife at their rural Long Prairie residence, the Todd County Sheriff's Office says they have now located the vehicle they believe the couple's adopted son was driving.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Dylan Bennett, 22, after his parents, Barry Bennett, 63 and Carol Bennett, 66, were found dead Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The sheriff's office says they have now located Dylan Bennett's vehicle outside of Minnesota but are not disclosing the location due to the investigation.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are handling the case. Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office or dial 9-1-1.

What they do know

The sheriff's office received a call about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a friend of Barry Bennett. He said Bennett, a retired gym teacher and coach at the Long Prairie school, hadn't returned his texts or call since Tuesday.

The sheriff's department said they found Bennett and his wife, both 63, who died under "suspicious circumstances" near the town of 3,500 about 30 miles east of Alexandria.

In the course of the investigation authorities announced they were searching for Dylan John Bennett, the couple's adopted son who was living at the home at the time.

"Based on information gathered during the investigation, it is determined that there is no threat to public safety at this time," said Todd County Sheriff Steve Och in a statement.

Also assisting in the case is the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force.

Barry Bennett, of St. Paul, played 11 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets and for one year with the Vikings. He played for Concordia in Moorhead under longtime coach Jim Christopherson from 1974 to 1978. He was then drafted in the fourth round by the Saints.

He was also a national champion wrestler, winning three national titles in the NAIA and NCAA Division III tourneys.

Christopherson said Thursday night that he and his wife were "stunned" and "found it hard to understand."

He said he hunted deer with Bennett in recent years.

"They were quality people," he said about the Bennetts.

Christopherson said the couple raised four children and adopted two, including Dylan, who Christopherson said had just graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.

Bennett, who retired just a few years ago, coached wrestling and football at Long Prairie, said Christopherson.