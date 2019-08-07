LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Todd County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were still searching Thursday night, Aug. 22, for a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with the "suspicious" death of a former Minnesota Vikings and Concordia College defensive lineman and his wife at their rural Long Prairie residence.

The sheriff's office received a call about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a friend of Barry Bennett. He said Bennett, a retired gym teacher and coach at the Long Prairie school, hadn't returned his texts or call since Tuesday.

The sheriff's department said they found Bennett and his wife, both 63, who died under "suspicious circumstances" near the town of 3,500 about 30 miles east of Alexandria.

In the course of the investigation, authorities identified the 22-year-old suspect as Dylan John Bennett, the couple's adopted son who was living at the home at the time.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe with a Minnesota license plate of BCK 487.

"Based on information gathered during the investigation, it is determined that there is no threat to public safety at this time," said Todd County Sheriff Steve Och in a statement.

Investigators believe the younger Bennett may have fled the state. Also assisting in the case is the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force.

Barry Bennett, of St. Paul, played 11 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets and for one year with the Vikings. He played for Concordia in Moorhead under longtime Coach Jim Christopherson from 1974 to 1978. He was then drafted in the fourth round by the Saints.

He was also a national champion wrestler, winning three national titles in the NAIA and NCAA Division 3 tourneys.

Christopherson said Thursday night that he and his wife were "stunned" and "found it hard to understand."

He said he hunted deer with Bennett in recent years.

"They were quality people," he said about the Bennetts.

Christopherson said the couple raised four children and adopted two, including Dylan, who Christopherson said had just graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.

Bennett, who retired just a few years ago, coached wrestling and football at Long Prairie, said Christopherson.