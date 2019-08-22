BISMARCK — The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued a ruling that throws out the life sentence of a Fargo man who was convicted for his role in the kidnapping of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind’s baby.

William Hoehn was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole in October on felony charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement in connection with the death of LaFontaine-Greywind in 2017.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, was killed after being lured to a neighboring apartment, and her baby was cut from her womb. Her baby, Haisley Jo, survived the ordeal and now lives with family.

