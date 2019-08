Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

5:07 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested for a DWI and driving after suspension on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

2:53 a.m. A 44-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of 30th St. NW and Park Ave.