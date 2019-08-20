BRAINERD, Minn. — A 73-year-old man who sexually assaulted two girls at his home will spend 90 days in jail, be on supervised probation for the next 25 years and must complete ongoing extensive psychotherapy/counseling treatment.

David Homer South, formerly of Crosby and now living in Henning, appeared Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd for sentencing. South pleaded guilty in May to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving victims who were younger than age 16 at the time of the crime.

South was initially charged in September 2018 with 10 felony counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges accused him of using force, using his position of authority, causing the victims bodily harm and engaging in multiple acts of sexual misconduct.

Crow Wing County Assistant Attorney Janine Lepage said there were previous allegations of criminal sexual misconduct against South, but he was acquitted by a jury of his peers in Crow Wing County.

Since South wanted to take accountability for the crimes and seek help, the state — with guidance from the family — agreed to depart from the sentencing guidelines, as long as South stays active in his therapy and makes progress.