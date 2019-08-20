BRAINERD, Minn. — A Brainerd man accused of poisoning a 4-month-old baby in an attempt to kill her was sentenced to more than 12 years in state prison Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Jeffrey Ryan Thomas — also known as Jeffrey Ryan Shanks — added ethylene glycol to the baby girl’s bottle during her feeding in an attempt to kill her and then tried to pin the crime on the baby’s mother, according to court documents charging him with the crime.

Thomas entered an Alford plea to first-degree premeditated attempted murder. An Alford plea allows Thomas to maintain his innocence while acknowledging the state prosecution office has strong enough evidence against him to support a jury’s determination of guilt.

Thomas was charged Feb. 26, 2018, with first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, second-degree attempted murder without premeditation and first-degree assault to cause great bodily harm. As part of the Alford plea agreement, these charges were dismissed and Thomas was convicted of first-degree attempted murder with premeditation. He was given an executed sentence of 12 years, nine months — or 153 months — in a Minnesota correctional facility. He was given credit of 545 days of days already served.