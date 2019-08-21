Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Theft

5:38 p.m. The burglary of an outbuilding and the theft of a dirt bike were reported in the 10000 block of Trengove Road NW.

Warrant

11:10 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

3:55 a.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3800 block of Animal Land Drive SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

8:10 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for assault in the 700 block of 18th St. NW.

Violations

9:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in Bemidji.

Burglary

9:12 a.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested for burglary in the 1100 block of 15th St. NW.

Warrant

4:19 p.m. A 32-year-old man turned himself in on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

11:58 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.



